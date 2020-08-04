Santa Fe police issue warning on car break-ins at trailheads, Aug. 1
“Cameras also seem like an obvious deterrent/solution but ... ehh, easier to do nothing I guess. Curbing this seems like an easy way for Santa Fe Police Department to build much needed support in the community. But in my experience, they don’t lift a finger to investigate anything but the most serious crimes and lose evidence when they do.” Lupe Molina
“With the police department being so aware of so many break ins whether cars or homes why aren’t they patrolling the town more and using their spotlights at night to patrol neighborhoods? If the thieves see the cops around more at all hours they’d be more likely to think twice (I would hope).” Vickie Ortega
“This is not a new phenomenon. Trailhead break-ins have been a problem for the last 15 to 20 years. They are easy pickings for our local criminal element. Break ins there are very steady, although we do see significant spikes every two or three years that usually coincide with the release dates of our career criminals. Why they don’t put security cameras at the trailheads is beyond me. It would make identification, capture and prosecution of these criminals so much easier. In theory, it could help curb the problem. But frankly, nothing is going to help until our judges start handing down meaningful sentences for all these serial burglars.” Andrew Lucero
“I can’t help but notice that when white folks’ cars get broken into in the North Side of town, The New Mexican writes an article about it. What about the break-ins en masse here in the South Side? Parking lot pavement is frequently speckled with shattered glass, but I never see that addressed anywhere.” Kathy Fish
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.