Santa Fe animal shelter’s embattled CEO resigns as former board members return, Aug. 2
“Hoping this means a return to appropriate attitude towards community members dealing with the explosion of feral cats. These cats need more than [trap, neuter, return] TNR — they have continuing needs for medical care for illnesses and injuries, as well as food and shelter. The animal shelter needs to prioritize adoption, not release, of cats brought in by community members.” Tamara Lichtenstein
“This will come back to bite the community and the shelter. Now they’re operating without a CEO because of disagreements over procedure that resulted from a labor shortage.” Richard Saunders
“This explosion of feral cats and kittens needs to be nipped in the bud. There are simply not enough homes available for all of them. We are continually playing catch-up. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is part of the problem, charging a whopping $150 for spay/neuter surgeries. Most people I come across cannot afford that. Since last year I’ve been telling anyone I come across, an idea I have for getting every cat and dog in the county fixed. Instead of charging for this service, we should actually pay a ‘reward’ to anyone bringing in an animal for this surgery. It would be similar to the old ‘deposit’ system for glass bottles. Back then, everyone was happy to get that deposit money, so you rarely saw bottles strewn about.” Linda Scott
“I am relatively new here but Santa Fe seems like the right-size town to try some new things and improve the care and treatment of pets. Is there any chance at all that trying to get pet owners to be more responsible could be an approach? As long as there is an unlimited river of animals breeding and running loose, there will never be enough funding or staff to care for them all.” Gini Barrett
“The dogs have never received better care. If the shelter goes back to the old, way overcrowded model, euthanasia will be on the rise. This community must decide if they want to maintain no-kill.” Carlos Duno