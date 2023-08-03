Santa Fe animal shelter’s embattled CEO resigns as former board members return, Aug. 2

“Hoping this means a return to appropriate attitude towards community members dealing with the explosion of feral cats. These cats need more than [trap, neuter, return] TNR — they have continuing needs for medical care for illnesses and injuries, as well as food and shelter. The animal shelter needs to prioritize adoption, not release, of cats brought in by community members.” Tamara Lichtenstein

“This will come back to bite the community and the shelter. Now they’re operating without a CEO because of disagreements over procedure that resulted from a labor shortage.” Richard Saunders

Recommended for you