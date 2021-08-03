Santa Fe County looks to site off Airport Road for affordable housing development, July 31
“This development will bring drugs and crime to the south side, which is one reason it was placed nowhere else. The neighbors of this model slum will suffer greatly, but their complaints will go forever ignored.” David Brown
“I don’t know exactly where this property is located, but I hope it’s not too far out and away from services where people need a car just to get around. The travel distance plays into ‘affordable’ as well.” Christopher Quintana
“Yep, it’s Santa Fe. Something positive in the housing realm is dragged for not meeting everyone’s high standard of ‘if I were in charge, I would be doing this.’ Folks, one project will not solve all the problems, and therefore can’t be expected hit every mark everyone wants.” Bill Roth
“What other sites in the county were considered for this project? This appears to follow the very unfortunate pattern of placing low income housing in areas that are already disproportionately low income, thereby increasing the county’s wealth segregation as well as segregation by color.” Rachel Thompson
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.