Will development in Santa Fe dry up? Aug. 24
“It’s great the city is finally looking at a growth management plan, but it’s tragic it didn’t occur before the city approved thousands of new units, many of them requiring major exemptions from existing land-use rules, with the public allowed minimal input. As for building our way out of the housing shortage, that’s a dream.” Joan Conrow
“[Mayor Alan] Webber has a history and proven track record that supports development. I’m sure he has the support of the Chamber of Commerce. Why in the world would be his motivation to proclaim ‘Santa Fe doesn’t have a water problem.’ Greed trumps common sense.” Charles W. Rodriguez
“Joanne Vigil Coppler has never seen a development she did not like. She is a Realtor and as pro-development, if not more, than Webber — there is no choice there.” Stefanie Beninato
“So, who is protecting the downstream users’ historical and traditional values relating to the treated effluent water that every commercial and residential developer wants north of the city limits? What a shame on the part of Mayor Webber and his clones.” Francisco Carbajal
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.