Young New Mexico students could return to classroom after Labor Day, Aug. 27
"I personally think they should continue with all remote for the rest of fall- summer to see how things go. And start ticketing or dealing with people coming into state with no mask. We locals get told to wear them — but tourists downtown don't? Double standard." Amanda Chavez
"Particularly, opening schools is extremely irresponsible on the part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. She has the power to mandate wearing masks by ALL and keeping New Mexico businesses and places where people can congregate closed until a scientifically approved vaccine is readily available to all! To not make the logical mandates is not only irresponsible but blood on her hands waiting to happen." Lou Torres
"Why quarantine? Just get tested as soon as you reenter the state. You get the results in 48 hours. 14 days is nonsense." Maxwell Vertical
"I personally know two family groups who self-quarantined after traveling out of state, and several others who changed their travel plans to avoid out of state travel so they wouldn’t need to quarantine." Mike Peters
"I have had three people I know who have COVID in eight months. Not one had any significant issues. I have never worn a mask; those who fear getting sick or are sick wear one. Common sense and responsible." Orlie Romero
