Zozobra nearly ready to burn away 2020 glooms, Aug. 26
“Love this tradition! Thanks for all the hard work and continuing to carry out this tradition — especially this year — when the meaning of Zozobra has never meant more. Que viva!” Leesa Vigil
“Fireworks? Seriously?” Jennifer Johnson
“A big year for Zozobra!” Brooke Remmert
“Better be the biggest Zozobra of all time!” Peter Sills
“Unfortunately all the gloom that surrounds us this year on 2020 people can’t watch it burn like other years. There is so much hatred and darkness in today’s world; too bad we have to watch it from home.” Margaret E. Roybal-Lopez
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.