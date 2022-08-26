'The year of the weed': Santa Fe struggles to keep up with unwanted plants, Aug. 21
"I’ve just come to the radical acceptance that my yard is now a jungle." Alleene Salazar
"If the city parks had been taken care of rather than ignored for the past two years those areas wouldn't be that bad. Letting weeds grow tall and develop seeds leads to where we are now. This city prides itself on tourism but the medians and sidewalks look like a post-apocalyptic wasteland." Nick Sanchez
"Don’t wait for the government to do the work." Jes Jam
"Goat heads are gonna be everywhere this year." Rob Alan
"It’s Yerba de La Negrita - medicinal herb that they’re cutting up! Not a weed." Angela Gutierrez
"Seen Albuquerque lately? You look like a country club comparatively." Dennis Harroun
"It's absurd to spend $350,000-400,000 controlling annual weeds when trees are dying all over in city parks for lack of proper maintenance. If people complained as much about the dying trees as they do about weeds, maybe the city council would budget enough money to take care of them." Tracy Neal
"Odd to choose the shredding of a gorgeous globemallow as your cover photo for attempted weed control." Mike Peters
"I know, I was thinking the same thing. I've always thought of them as being wildflowers!" Dave Heath