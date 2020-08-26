Woman issues warning after attack in Santa Fe pedestrian tunnel, Aug. 25
“Given the issues with safety in tunnels, the city should consider building bridges over busy streets. They are prettier and safer and will get a great deal more use than scary, unsafe tunnels.” Ann Stanley
“Our Second Amendment rights give us permission to carry a gun and protect ourselves and our property. Since when have we ever been able to depend on men? Go to Big R and purchase yourself a pretty piece and some hollow points. Sleep well and stand tall.” Emma Spring
“People should be aware of where they are and always be aware. Stay off the phone and take those earbuds off — it can happen anywhere.” Donato Velasco
“I think every human being should attend self-defense classes. There ARE options that don’t involve weapons, and are always with you.” Alexandra Lynch
“The length of a bridge to make it ADA compatible was a bit of a chore. As is the issue with winter and snow/ice. As a bicyclist and BTAC member (speaking for myself here), I routinely use that tunnel.” Khal Spencer
“A tunnel? Any man can ask any woman what a harebrained scheme idea that was! But we wouldn’t want you to put yourselves in our shoes for a day — or an evening stroll (what’s that?) or lack thereof, for a day! Geez! Watch any Hollywood movie. Ladies, carry mace or other defensive tool, and don’t forget this is a man’s world.” Bridgett May
