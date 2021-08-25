Los Alamos National Laboratory requires all employees get vaccinated, Aug. 24
“Good! People can work somewhere else if they want to be a public health risk.” Irina Rapport
“Vaccinated people sure are getting nasty. We have just as much a right as you and I am tired of you your nastiness.” Melissa Salazar
“This is an attack on U.S. human infrastructure.” Thomas Sparks
“Get the jab or quit the lab.” Luis Peña
“Everyone for vaccine mandates should move to a communist country. Leave our free country! People should be able to choose if they want to be vaccinated or not.” Evan Michael Valdez
“Guess it’s only OK if you’re defending that freedom, not when reaping the benefits of it. Vaccines have been mandatory in the military since our country was founded. Even George Washington required all of his men be inoculated from smallpox.” Cody Rajtar
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.