MVD’s pandemic backlog means long waits, Aug. 23
“Even during normal times, I’ve been going to the MVD in Tijeras for at least 10 years. There’s never a line and the employees are pleasant and know what they’re doing.” Carolyn DM
“The measures they are taking to prevent spread don’t all make a lot of sense to me. Why can’t they be open 6 days/week instead of 2? Why not have them open extended hours? This would keep their people working, offer a better customer service approach, allow for social distancing, and allow New Mexicans to comply with existing laws.” Marci Wedel
“I renewed my registration online. Got a discount, and they emailed me a temporary registration form good through October.” Steve Spraitz
“Waited a month and a half for my appointment but I was in and out of there in 15 minutes! Fastest actual service I have EVER gotten at a MVD!” Kelly Hannabas
“Same in Illinois, with lines often two blocks long.” Alice Hughes Lucas
“The man with the chair and book is smart.” Amy Rohr
