Santa Fe police investigate arson of sculpture, Aug. 22
“This is so sad. Arson of such a refreshing, highly visible and cool piece of artistic expression is pathetic. Every time I drove past it, I would smile and utter to myself how I loved my artistic town. Disheartening to say the least.” Elizabeth Sutton
“Where was the gas can filled? Cameras? Will the culprit even be prosecuted?” Denise Jimenez
“Why bother looking for the culprit? The DA will not pursue the culprit and have them do the restorative justice dance where they have the victim sit in a room with them and tell them what a bad thing they did. Just like the criminals who tore down the obelisk. If the DA actually does prosecute the culprit, then she has a lot of questions to answer.” Samuel Herrera
“The piece was one of the most innovative and interesting ones I’ve seen for some time. It for sure escaped and got out of the trendy box of gentrification. Oh, well, another example why we can’t have nice things.” Lee Hai
“It’s interesting that it’s assumed it’s an act of violence against certain communities because the artist happens to be LGBTQ and a person of color. I’m not saying it’s not a specific target or statement, but it could also just be vandals/teenagers who are bored.” Moses Townsend
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.