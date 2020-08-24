Medio Fire grows to over 2,300 acres, Aug. 22
“Breaks my heart when smoke covers our beloved mountains and town. Definitely need a mask to walk outside! Thank you to to firefighters working so hard to get it contained.” Arnie Selecman
“I hope it’s not too close to you but my thoughts are with everyone there and in California that are at risk from these wildfires.” Roddi Kirvanek
“We can see it and smell it in the air here in Raton. I hope the rains come to douse it out while the crews are doing all they can to contain it.” Christina Boyce
“That wind last night! Oooooof. Rain, rain, rain, please come and visit us.” Nadia Hamid Shore
