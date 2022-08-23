Santa Fe tow yards struggle with vehicle break-ins, Aug. 20
“Place some guard dogs in the yards. They will usually scare off the bad guys. I have always owned dogs, and I’m a firm believer in their security. This really helps. Dog food isn’t that expensive.” Alex Varela
“You are right. The term junkyard dog did not emerge because they were warm and fuzzy. Growing up, I never knew of a junkyard that didn’t have a couple roaming the grounds after closing.” Bob White
“Guard dogs are what are used extensively in Tierra Contenta, due to the placement of too many vehicles on the street (rather than in their garages). The city has encouraged this practice here. I’m surprised TheNew Mexican hasn’t run an article on all the residential vehicle break-ins. They are regularly reported on Nextdoor, probably more than the tow yards.” Joseph Brownrigg
“Though it is a grace to be able to receive a tow when needed (as with AAA), much of the towing done under the cover of the ‘law’ is more kin to legal larceny; having one’s car kidnapped and then held for ransom. For the dear people who have their cars towed/kidnapped, it just adds insult to injury in having their car broken into as well.” Lee Hai
“Time to petition the state Legislature to change the law so items can be removed from vehicles for safe-keeping. Meanwhile, it might be possible for the tow lot to put a heavy steel box or safe in the vehicle, perhaps locked to the steering wheel. The box could be used to temporarily secure the most valuable items in the car.” Dan Frazier