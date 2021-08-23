Republicans call on governor to convene special session to address violent crime, Aug. 19
“Without police training reforms, the violence can’t be addressed, as the violent, poorly trained cops feed violence into the society.” Chris Mechels
“I have been hearing Republicans take their tough-on-crime approach for 60 years, and what that has meant is oppression and more violence inflicted upon citizens and more prison cells filled with more people of color.” Jerry Appel
“If the criminals are not treated like criminals, it is just going to get worse. The governor loves to use the word ‘shocked,’ but only she can do something to keep these shootings from spiraling out of control.” Vince Czarnowski
“What good does it do to hire and train additional law enforcement officers (which I am in favor of) when our New Mexico lawmakers, and the courts, coddle criminals? Time to get tough, House and Senate. This insanity needs to stop — now.” Kirk Holmes
“I’d be pretty thrilled if we just started enforcing basic laws (that most other people have to abide by). For instance, if you’re walking down the street with stolen property (say, a shopping cart from a business) you are prosecuted accordingly. It’s the little things that aren’t addressed that speak volumes about the whole system.” Margaret Eyler
“Until Republicans are willing to deal with the gun issue head on, there is no need for a special session or any other kind of session.” Walter Howerton
“Well since the right to keep and bear arms is a constitutional right, we will have to try something else. Like stiffer penalties for gun-related crimes, and for people that have guns that are not supposed to have them. That would be a start.” Emily Koyama
