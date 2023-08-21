Eldorado resident accuses Santa Fe County of violating Open Meetings Act in fight over solar facility, Aug. 20
“Right now, about 80% of our energy in New Mexico for electricity comes from coal or natural gas. This contributes to global warming. We are suffering through catastrophic environmental changes because of that global warming, and it is going to get a lot worse. I am a homeowner in Rancho Viejo, and I have already invested in rooftop solar and electric vehicles to try to do my part. I welcome community solar in Santa Fe; this benefits our future and our children.” Carl Fiedrichs
“The proposed project discussed in this article is not a community solar project. Community solar projects provide solar power to the surrounding communities. This is an 800-acre, 48-megawatt commercial solar installation sandwiched among three residential communities in dry, windy grassland.” Carol Culver
“I, too, welcome community solar and residential rooftop solar. The AES proposal is not community solar. It’s an enormous commercial solar power plant with a proposed approximate 1 million lithium battery cells that are a known fire hazard — proposed to be located in very dry open space between approximately 10,000 residential properties. They also propose above-ground power transmission lines, which we’ve recently learned can also cause devastating fires. I’m all for getting off fossil fuels, but this proposed facility is a danger to public safety and is not the way to go.” Naomi Harrison