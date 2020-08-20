Family is saving grace for Santa Fe High coach after White’s death, Aug. 15
“Coach [Zack] Cole is a good man. I had the opportunity to play sports against him since I was a boy. If anyone has the saving grace it’s him! My prayers go out to the Cole and White [families].” Steve Lucero
“If they’d been home, instead of out past curfew during a pandemic, [‘JB’] White would still be alive. Parents share the blame.” Luna Jordan
“No, none of these kids should have been out that late, but they were. That child absolutely should not have had a gun, but he did. JB should not have died, yet here we are. Have we not learned anything from this horrific tragedy? We have got to do better people. All of us! Get out from behind the screen and go help make a difference in your community; better yet, start at home and teach your children to be better humans.” Melissa Mendoza
