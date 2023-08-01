E-voices E-voices, Aug. 2, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A rose is a rose is a moment of humanity, July 29“Great opinion piece pointing out there are times when we just ought to be fellow human beings who care about each other.” Harvey Mogan II“Beautiful job Phill; it reminds us all of the humanity of being a proud New Mexican, thorns and all.” Michelle Tafoya“ ‘Thorns and all’ — what an image! The old cliché is ‘warts and all,’ but this is much better, even if I’m having a hard time visualizing it.” Mark Caponigro Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Tasting room conflict bubbles over Ringside seat Sound and fury: Noisy scofflaws enrage senior citizen Etiquette Rules! Planning for anniversary of loved one's death can help bring comfort Phill Casaus A rose is a rose is a moment of humanity Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe's new coffee chain getting — and causing — heavy trafficSanta Fe rent case led to couple losing control of art collection worth millionsPresident Biden set to visit New Mexico next weekLa Familia fires longtime doctor who spoke about internal turmoilSanta Fe police: Two arrested after chase in stolen carLujan Grisham loses another Cabinet secretarySanta Fe announces Spanish Market road closuresTown of Taos asks Taos County to hand over the historic plazaSuspected intoxicated driver crashes at police academyState police: 14-year-old boy shot, killed girl in Questa Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.