Pilot says she was forced out of New Mexico State Police, Aug. 17
"This is what happens when women have to be over-qualified to represent their entire gender. The gate-keeping first and then once she’s through that test, she triggers nearly every insecure bone bag in her presence. I started a business 10 years ago after recognizing that I might have a future like this if I had to keep relying on men for jobs, livelihood and money." Caroline C. Blaker
"You are STILL an inspiration for women and young girls. Changes will come by your actions and benefit future female law officers. Thank you for speaking out." Jody Esquibel
"Too many men with inferiority problems compensating with phony superiority." Jackie DeBrown
"This is horrible. You are a great role model." Connie Martinez
"LOL, or maybe she just did a [lousy] job." Thomas Sparks
"Kudos to LeAnn Gomez for being tough enough to stick it out as long as she did, and for now trying to get justice from of an old boys network." Patricia Greathouse
