Albuquerque police: School shooting suspect bullied other students, Aug. 14
“Yes, this another horrible and preventable tragedy where adults have failed to protect our youth. The father who did not keep his gun secured, the school officials who failed to implement security measures that would have detected the gun right away, and training for students to report guns to officials immediately. These are, to me, the more important issues than a teen’s bullying of others leading to a confrontation. If adults had been doing their jobs, the bullying and the confrontation would have still happened, but did not have to be fatal. Let’s pray that we can learn from this and not let another child die.” Barbara Harrelson
“If he wants to be a big boy, then he should be charged as an adult.” Linda Sanchez
“Bullying needs to be addressed and dealt with now!” Lorie Garcia-Kelleher
