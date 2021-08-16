Tiny town of Floyd, N.M., takes on state’s Public Education Department in mask debate, Aug. 14
“I say let these parents kill their children with righteous neglect and infect with murderous intent all other kids attending school. No vaccines of any kind. The only masks the kids should wear is when they are robbing stores and senior citizens when the parents pull them out of school to make a point. Teach the kids right!” Michael Smith
“Extreme statement but totally correct. Somehow these people claiming individual rights have no care for their beloved community, nor the welfare of their children. Perhaps they are too young, ignorant and unschooled to understand the history of smallpox (and the cooperation of the entire world in eradicating it) and the ghastly days of children having polio and dying or left crippled for life. This selfish assertion of the individual over community and the common good is very dangerous and disheartening.” Nancy Murata
“What does age or education have anything to do with all this? I think everyone knows that a 99 percent survival rate basically equates to get on with your life.” Ryan Jorgenson
“Excellent! The eastern part of the state is literally blowing up with the the delta [variant], they have a low vaccination rate and now parents don’t want their kids to wear masks. That entire equation has not worked very well in other states.” Angel Ortiz
“Jeez, you’d think parents were being asked to put their kids in a suit of armor! Talk about losing freedoms? Do these parents accept the school dress code, the mandatory vaccines, etc.? Do they accept no shirt/no shoes/no service? How is wearing a mask any different?” Don Lamy
