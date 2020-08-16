Santa Fe to fine short-term rental violators, Aug. 13
“If the folks attempting to enforce rules would wake up to the reality of vacation rentals around the planet then we could start to make the best of what we do have here in Santa Fe, and stop worrying about a few trivial scofflaws (who should have been easy to find for years!!) I’m sure the neighbor has called, right? Wake up hotels and city officials who are [beholden] to them.” Carlos Vasquez
“A $100 fine is not going to deter anyone from doing anything. Why do we allow short term rentals at all in a city with sky-high rents and a dire shortage of affordable housing? If the city catches someone doing short-term rentals, the city should just confiscate the property and then rent it out at affordable rates.” Dan Frazier
“Can’t find any rentals in Santa Fe because everyone is furnishing them for vacation rentals. I am leaving because I refuse to pay the rents they are trying to charge.” Patti Quintana
“Those types of fines are ridiculous. Every time [landlords] violate [the rules], it costs them pennies in comparison to what they rake in. Why bother if you aren’t gonna make it sting? Start at $1,000 and go up from there.” Melinda Velasquez
