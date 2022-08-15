E-voices E-voices; Aug. 16, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home, Aug. 12"I find it difficult to believe there are still people who actually believe the FBI." Arthur Lynn"Who knows? [Former President Donald Trump] may end up in an orange jumpsuit. How ironic would that be." Michael Marvier"The first question should be: 'Why did Trump take these documents?' He wasn't going to read them; he doesn't read." John Cook"What does the, 'But her emails!' crowd think of documents with the highest security requirements lying around Trump's hotel?" Sabine Strohem"Don't mess with archivists. They are a tough bunch; not ones you can thumb your nose at." Lynn Eubank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlbuquerque police arrest man in fatal shootings of Muslim menChange to New Mexico liquor law 'wildly successful' for businessesSuspect in Albertsons Market robbery arrested after high-speed chaseManager of Santa Fe airport resigns, citing ‘lack of trust’Santa Fe man found shot to death at Ragle ParkSanta Fe quashes sanctioned encampment idea for midtown campusPojoaque is first pueblo in New Mexico to open cannabis dispensaryTexas man camping in Glorieta bitten by bearSanta Fe police say woman fatally shot self while in custodySanta Fe liquor store owners say outlawing mini bottles has little impact Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Science on the Hill The Goldilocks of radioisotopes, just right for treating cancer Ringside Seat Santa Fe's great escape: Shedding Gannett For the birds Rufous hummingbirds make annual quick stop in Santa Fe Phill Casaus A small town, a new chief and a return to normal