New Mexico sees steep drop in new virus cases, Aug. 13
"I’m pretty sure this virus thing will be lifted completely right after the upcoming elections." Mike Peterson
"You are so wrong and I wish you weren’t." Alix King
"We will never be far enough in the right direction for her, she will keep us locked down for as long as she can." Sheila Trank Niblick
"Keep all restrictions in place until at least until two weeks after Labor Day." Lynn Eubank
"Thank you, governor, for your responsible, science based response to this pandemic and keeping all of us safe. For those of you who rail against her efforts for no other reason than to be political contrarians, ala dear leader, then there is always the option of moving to Texas, Florida, etc., where their leaderships political philosophy is more in line with yours regardless of their incredible death rates." David Ford
"This all just goes to show the difference between living in a state that relies on science in making reopening decisions and one that doesn’t. We are headed in the right direction because as soon as we began to see a spike in cases the governor very smartly took a step back with reopening. We now have one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation." Amy Earle
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.