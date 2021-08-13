Santa Fe school board discusses COVID-19 guidelines, pandemic funding, Aug. 12
“Wouldn’t it make sense that teachers really wanting to teach would vaccinate since they would be around vulnerable children? I would hope there are 30 people out there willing to teach and vaccinate.” Diane Gonzales
“Los Angeles Public Schools has just issued a mandate that all teachers and staff have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. Good going.” LeRoy Sanchez
“What’s being forced upon kids (masks and testing and social distancing) has had virtually no benefit. In fact, on the contrary, it has caused extreme distress in kids.” Samira Sharif
