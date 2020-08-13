Navajo elders: Alone, without food, in despair, Aug. 10
"Check out these sites and donate if you can at all afford to. Any amount helps. https://gf.me/u/yjs88j; https://www.collectivemedicine.net/donate; and https://gf.me/u/ypdfxm." Reta Saffo
"I would like to know how to help. This makes me so sad." Sandra McCoy
"What a terrible situation and how courageous this reporter was to seek out the truth and fine elderly who are suffering. Thank you to New Mexican for publishing this story. You can contribute to Water Warriors United. I just looked up their website and made a donation. We are so fortunate in Santa Fe to have senior support services for our elderly. Share the wealth." Eslee Kessler
