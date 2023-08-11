E-voices E-voices, Aug. 12, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High-end excise tax vote rescheduled for later this month, Aug. 7“Your property taxes go overwhelmingly to fund public education. We know the results. Maybe further taxation isn’t the answer.” Patrick Walker“The proposed additional property tax is designated 100% for a housing trust fund to be used for affordable housing. None of it will go to public education.” Paul Davis“Great idea, but the Realtors will never go for it.” LeRoy Sanchez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe A ballot measure isn't a bad way to fight the housing problem Phill Casaus Satellite campuses make sense for crowded Los Alamos lab Ringside Seat Hoopla for university whose regents were MIA Rescue Report Neglected senior dog receives care, blossoms in new home Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBiden to arrive in New Mexico on Tuesday, hold event celebrating climate law WednesdaySome landowners defying Supreme Court on waterway accessNewly appointed New Mexico state representative faces questions over residency in AlbuquerqueNew wildfires burning near Cuba, DulceOut West, President Biden makes his caseNeighbors, conservancy feel left out to dry over sudden draining of Two Mile PondLobbyist with history of DWI arrests accused of domestic violencePolice seek help finding driver who struck, killed bicyclistSanta Fe Waldorf School announces sudden closure, citing low enrollmentEthics Commission reverses governor's decision to redo Medicaid contracts Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.