SFPS reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, including 3 at Capital High, Aug. 10
“Already got a call about one at SFHS as well on the 6th. I’m sure it will be like last year when we were called every day about a student catching COVID-19. Get vaccinated so we all can move on with our normal lives again.” Melinda Zimmerman
“It was on 8/5/21. That means only the 9th graders were there for the jump start. Hopefully, they will close the schools again.” DeAnn Garcia
“We shall overcome this.” Chinima Vivian
Public comment on PNM merger strongly divided, Aug. 9
“Don’t sell out New Mexico in the name of progress. Why a foreign corporation is even considered is beyond comprehension.” Ann Maes
“Corruption is so rampant in our state that we can’t trust politicians to make this decision… This is too important of an issue to leave it up to politicians. They should make the acceptance of this merger a ballot issue. It’s OUR resources and future at stake. Let the people of New Mexico decide.” Andrew Lucero
