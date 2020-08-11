U.S. tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe's alarm, Aug. 9, 2020
"How many of these 5 million cases recovered? We don’t have 5 million active current cases. I wish they would really break it down." Lisa Tomasini Downey
"It's a fact that it is still spreading like this that is an issue." Teresa Maria Catalina
"Why is it that in the United States the virus is considered Fake but to the rest of the world it’s REAL and they are taking action?" G.C. Corn
"Here, health is money. They care about their 'health.'" Caroline C. Baker
"163,000 dead Americans from COVID-19. Congrats! Great leadership." Lynn Eubank
"We have more unemployed than many European countries have population. Are we supposed to destroy our economy completely?" Ed Forde
"So what? What is the fatality rate? How many positives end up hospitalized? This is the only concern and no media will talk about it. Every person on earth can test positive but if no one is actually getting sicker than a flu it's pointless to keep reporting 'cases.' Proves we're being played and fear is the only goal." Michael Warren Gushard
