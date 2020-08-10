With low positivity rate, New Mexico remains an island, Aug. 8
“I think that my kids are suffering huge amounts from lack of socializing, lack of physical outlets (sports) and lack of mental growth and development. Six months ago, a lot of adults were complaining that, today kids don’t socialize enough and spend too much time in front of their screens, and don’t get outside to play and exercise. Now that these same adults are at risk of a really contagious virus, the story has changed.” Chris Morgan
“I, too, am very concerned about the impact this is having on children. This isn’t discussed nearly enough.” Maxwell Vertical
“Thanks to all of you who are taking this seriously and finding it in themselves to act like grown-ups as we all try to get through this.” Michelle Laflamme-Childs
“New Mexico is further proof that letting health experts set the policy and courageous politicians enable and enforce that policy is by far the best course of action for our public health and the economy.” Christian Vanschayk
“If you sit down and look at the numbers, they absolutely do not justify the restrictive measures in this state. Whoever is telling the governor to act this way is beyond irresponsible. ... I firmly believe that we did a great job in the front end and are now grossly overreaching on the back end.” Beth Klein
“Completely agree. In short, the ‘treatment’ is worse than the disease.” Pawel Fludzinski
“You can’t use the ‘low numbers’ to justify reopening (too quickly), as those low numbers exist BECAUSE we are closed. It’s as if you are saying speed limits are not necessary because traffic deaths are low. Or that vaccines are not necessary because so few people have those diseases.” Bill Salopek
