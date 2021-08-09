Another towering mess for St. John’s College, Ringside Seat, Aug. 7
“I live in the area near where the cell tower will be erected. Our cell service is nonexistent, so I have to have ancient CenturyLink or rely on Wi-Fi calling. I’m sick of [some people] dictating what infrastructure we can have. It’s time this city stops catering to the NIMBY attitudes of rich folks and the weird Luddites and start making this city work. St. John’s is certainly not the villain here.” Jason Yurtail
“Cellphone towers are a matter of safety — women in need of protection, school shootings, hiking accidents, to name a few.” Zhansaya Kuatzhan
“There is no question that Santa Fe resides in the dark ages of telecom service. Dead spots, dodgy service and a Luddite attitude present a formidable barrier to economic development. If we wish to attract high-paying jobs we must move beyond tourism and government. That will require substantial upgrade of our IT infrastructure. Simply rejecting individual proposals is not the solution.” Christian Vanschayk
“The need for improved cell phone service in the area is real. I live nearby and must walk outside my house to keep calls from dropping. My neighbors do the same. I hope St. John’s and neighbors will find an acceptable solution. The fact that we have unreliable cellphone service within the city limits of the state capital in 2021 is pathetic.” Scott Miller
