Laid-off workers rocked as $600 aid is cut off, Aug. 6
"But they still collect full regular unemployment, while some places are hiring." Ed Forde
"There is this myth that people don’t want to go back to work because they are living large on the extra $600 a week. But, for a lot of people, they still have contracts in place, but the businesses or agencies are still closed due to COVID. I guess the government thinks people can live on $300/week?" Virginia Bell-Pringle
"99.08 percent recovery rate if diagnosed and 0.39 percent death rate based on 330 million people — but let's shut it all down." David Osvaldo Camargo James
"From Rockefeller Foundation: The U.S. is 4.2 percent of world population. We have 25 percent of the worldwide death rate. We’re in the top 10 for COVID deaths." Joe Mullins
"Remember in November." Kathy Hug Healy
"Hey, but the super-rich got a tax cut thanks to Trump and the GOP. Remember that when you’re struggling to feed your family." Daniel A. Brown
"Honestly everyone who worked through this pandemic should be paid a bonus $600 a week." Nadia Hamid Shore
