Santa Fe police poised to return armored vehicle, July 30
“When they are involved in an intense SWAT situation, they’re going to want that back. Or, they could just call community volunteers.” Peggy Thomas
“I would have tricked it out and sold it on Craigslist. The money could have then been used to house homeless vets.” Johnny James Gabaldon
“Someday SFPD will wish they hadn’t returned it.” John Puerner
“Y’know, there’s Nat’l Guard just minutes away. They got armored vehicles.” Bob Lee
“No need for a militarized police force to use against American citizens. This isn’t Russia or Iran.” Daniel A. Brown
“It’s always better to ‘have’ and not ‘need’ then to ‘need’ and not ‘have’.” Christopher Baca
“I kinda doubt it. These sorts of vehicles have no utility in policing.” Brian Scott Despain
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.