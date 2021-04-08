Santa Fe Public Schools fully reopens for first time this year, April 6
“Now that it is safe for 100 percent of students and school staff to go back to school, does that also mean that 100 percent of government staff will be returning to buildings and conducting business in person?” Jeri Lyn Mourning Manzanares
“The kids are not 100 percent back in person. Half of them are still online. So are some of the teachers.” Anna Medina
“Great news.” Mark Turner
“Hopefully their internet contractor was better prepared than the ones with APS!” Cindy J. Smith
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.