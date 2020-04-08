Santa Fe closes playgrounds, basketball courts, skate bowls, April 7
“I disagree strongly with the mayor’s decision on this. He, of all people, should know that the risk of serious illness and death is lowest for young people, especially infants and children. Furthermore, in an outdoor setting, if people are at least a few feet apart (six is plenty), the risk of infection is very low. … Most playgrounds and skateparks don’t even have restrooms or running water, ever. And now, suddenly, the mayor is obsessed with playground sanitation. Give me a break.” Dan Frazier
“On the other hand, swingsets, slides and other playground stuff encourage people to congregate at one place rather than disperse. People need to stay sane and healthy but not congregate. What happens when that kid gets something from the next kid and takes it home to grandma?” Khal Spencer
“It’s not about kids being at a high risk of death due to COVID-19. It’s about kids passing it to other kids and in turn passing it to others, who pass it to others and others and so on. Eventually, the spread hits someone who is at a high risk of death.” Joe Ray Anaya
“Thank you for this. I could not have said it any better. Thank you for this very important decision, for protecting youth and our families.” Mari Martin
