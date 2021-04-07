Residents renew their opposition to Zia Station development, April 6
“New Mexican — in the future please distinguish ‘The Neighborhood Association opposes it’ from ‘the neighbors oppose it.’ Neighborhood associations don’t always speak for everyone they claim to speak for. And it sounds like in this case there was a lot more diversity in the neighbors’ opinions than you covered. Without multistory, multifamily and mixed-use development near the heart of Santa Fe, we will fail to be an economically or culturally inclusive city. If we always push development out to the outskirts of town, we’re dooming middle- and low-income people to long commutes. I want the people who work here to be able to live here.” Cris Moore
“I am all for affordable housing and all for supporting existing ordinances and master plans. The supporters of this development encouraged piecemeal approval and waiver of five parts of the master plan and zoning requirements for approval of this development and then the city should have a citywide discussion on revising these ordinances and plan. [Backward] is the nonlegal term for that type of proposal, as well as illegal, since the city is supposed to enforce existing laws.” Stefanie Beninato
“Has there been a thorough analysis of the incremental demands such a development would place on Santa Fe’s very scarce water supply? I would think this would be the first thing the city would review and share with its residents prior to approving such a large new development.” Felicia Morrow
“There was a lot of neighborhood support voiced, including two people who lived immediately adjacent to the project site.” Daniel Werwath
“Wow — no coverage of all the folks who voiced support?” Jane Kadlubek
“What about the many neighbors and Santa Feans who voiced our vigorous support? There was a great diversity of views and opinions.” Shawn Evans
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.