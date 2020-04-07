Centuries-old tradition of cleaning acequias impacted by coronavirus, April 4
“Nice story. … The waters have got to flow. Can’t imagine what friends at Kewa Pueblo must be struggling with. Their ditch digging is an all-village affair. Got to hope they’re canceling the kids’ Easter corn dance too. The kivas are not a good place to congregate these days.” Kim Shanahan
“Hopefully everyone still does their share. We need water to water the fields in our area. Wouldn’t want to see the cleaning of acequias be lost.” Anna Garcia
“Overall, [this] shows how those communities came together and still managed to get a job done. Yeah, there are still the issues on how they will sell some of their produce, but fingers crossed this ends before the governor thinks she is doing good with all the additional stipulations. Should be interesting.” Dave Archuleta
“People are far away from each other while performing tasks. All they need do is practice simple personal hygiene.” Jerry Vasilik
