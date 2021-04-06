Postal carriers’ later start could slow mail delivery in Santa Fe, April 2
“They are complaining because they want to be paid to stand around until their mail is sorted. Um. Why do we expect the Postal Service to purposely allow this? You get your mail every day. When it arrives is not a big deal. We don’t complain when Amazon or UPS or FedEx delivers.” David Gordon
“I avoid the Pacheco Street location like the plague. Just walking inside reminds me of the nine circles of hell in Dante’s Inferno. … In fact, ‘Abandon all hope ye who enter here’ should be inscribed above the doors!” Andrew Lucero
“Sometimes they just don’t even close the front of the entire bank of mailboxes (approximately 24 boxes), and leave it swinging in the breeze, open to the public park next door … and then our mail gets stolen. We have complained and begged and pleaded for years, but the Pacheco post office just does not care.” DeeDee Downs
“I live in this rural carrier area of the Pacheco post office. I frequently do not receive my mail until after 6 p.m. and as late as 8 p.m. I feel for the carriers, as I recognize this as a problem and have recently heard they don’t receive overtime pay. Honestly, I expect to hear in a future article that someone has been caught dumping mail in order to get home at a decent hour. It is not only the carriers who will suffer with this problem.” Kim Griego-Kiel
“You mean it could get slower? There are days we don’t get mail till after 9 or 10 p.m. as it is.” Kim Tate
“You do realize it’s being intentionally slowed to convince you to privatize the service right? Don’t be mad at your postal worker, be mad at his boss, Louis DeJoy, and the Republicans who have been trying to torpedo affordable mail delivery for decades.” Ernest Laird
”It can’t get much later for us. Sometimes we don’t get our mail at all! This NEVER happened before DeJoy was Postmaster General...or should we call him DeSorrow?” John David Jones
“I feel so bad for the mail carriers. The other night I saw three mail trucks delivering at night in my subdivision.” Janet Perea Armijo
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.