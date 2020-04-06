Santa Fe Indian Market called off this summer; SWAIA eyes virtual alternative, April 4
“The whole city gets a large chunk of its tourism revenue during Indian Market — a ‘virtual’ market would have a major effect on hotels, restaurants, etc.” William Craig
“I very much like the idea of a virtual Indian Market as an alternative to no Indian Market at all, and would like to contribute ideas as to how it all might work. Erring on the side of caution is the best course. Just look at Philadelphia in 1918, which insisted on having its annual parade, and 12,000 almost immediately died from Spanish Influenza. So many Indian Market attendees are a regular bunch and we will welcome them in 2021.” Stephen Fox
“Virtual Indian Market? Really? Just go shopping Amazon, same thing.” Constance Lucero
“I love the idea of a virtual market! The audience will be much larger if the publicity is handled well, with buyers from all over the world, including many who might not have been able to attend even if this had been a healthy year. I am currently living out of state and would not have been able to attend the market, but now I can.” Mary Jensen
“While this is a sad thing, I believe it shows good judgment on the part of the terrific acting directors and the board. Small Business Administration loans for non-profits should allow the organization to continue, and hopefully also allow them to keep their dedicated and hard-working staff in place after the lockdown. If SWAIA wanted to step up and help artists get financial assistance from the SBA, the state and the National Endowment for the Arts, that would be a great thing, too.” Elizabeth Pettus
