Four Santa Fe businesses report burglaries; Big R has seven guns stolen, April 2
"Since no one was hurt, does this qualify as a 'non-violent' crime?" Bonnie Cox
"They aren't making arrests at all unless it's a violent crime. This is getting crazy." Juniper Garcia Looker
"It’s only going to get worse until people get back to work and into their businesses." John Puerner
"I hope the police feel the need to post photos of the people who now have stolen guns." Nadia Hamid Shore
"Welcome to the new world." Jay Baltz
"Well. Have loose laws, you will have loose morals." Travis Dixon
"We need people back at their posts, this will only get worse." Mark Keil
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.