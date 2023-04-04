'Bone in the ground' turns out to be big fossil find, April 1
"The dinosaurs called Torosaurus are an interesting and surely beautiful group of animals, who must have been fascinating to observe in real life, ranging up and down many Western states and provinces. Artists like to represent them with startling spots like huge eyes on the frill. Regarding the etymology of the name: No, Torosaurus has nothing to do with Spanish 'toro,' in spite of the superficial resemblance between the horned dinosaurs and bulls. Rather, it comes from a Greek verb meaning 'pierce,' referring to the open spaces, like piercings, in the bony frill. We have the Greek-origin word 'torus' in English, the name for the shape of a donut, i.e. a long, bent cylinder curving around in a circle and as it were biting its own tail, leaving a hole in the middle, a piercing." Mark Caponigro
"Hooray for paleontological etymology, but now I want a doughnut." John Wilson
"Sad it can't stay in New Mexico so our kids can see it and marvel at the passage of time." Tom Ribe
"I would like to see the Legislature pass a law against removing New Mexico fossils and artifacts of any kind. This is really outrageous." Mike Johnson
"It would be nice to see the actual skull, or a rendering of what the dinosaur looked like." Dan Frazier