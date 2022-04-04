True gall trumps Dow’s claim of true grit, Ringside Seat, April 1
“Was wondering when and which candidate would mention Trump. Cancel any consideration for Dow, who has sealed her fate with Northern New Mexico voters.” Jeff Varela
“Radium.” John McDivitt
“Enjoyed the clever header on this column, especially given the candidate’s galling nerve to actually call the ad True Grit. Sheesh. It is disheartening that the wall is still being promoted as a simple solution for complex challenges. It has already and demonstrably failed to do anything except enrich some construction companies. Just as predicted, the Hairdo’s Wall (far less effective than Hadrian’s Wall) has already been breached in multiple places.” Floyd Cable
“The little Trumpette just shot herself in the foot.” Gene Tucker
“Thought the 30 sec message was an SNL skit.” Leslea Latham
“Not all that hard to become tone-deaf when holding up in the echo-chamber of madness.” Rob Alan
