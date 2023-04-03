How New Mexico’s alcohol tax hike got watered down, April 1
“There are 2,274 deaths a year due to alcohol and, give or take, 389 firearm deaths per year. And our lefty, woke New Mexico legislators are more concerned with gun confiscation and AR-15s. What a joke.” Daniel Valdez
“Fix those drug and alcohol problems, and the shootings go down quite a bit. There is a synergy here that can work for us rather than stovepiped thinking: A fair number of our deaths due to ‘gun violence’ are ... tied into other public health issues such as alcohol abuse. Maybe the shootings should be counted in both categories.”’ Khal Spencer
“Can you, at the least, provide more care facilities for those who decide they need to detox and clean up? It takes more than 30 days or 60 days to really kick the habit. It’s disgusting the lack of help for alcoholics. Alcoholism is a disease like cancer! Why not treat it like that? Alcohol is [an] addiction that can kill you if you decide to quit. Does anyone really care up there in their legislative seat? Tuck it into a spending bill in 2024, will ya. Of course, people who need it today will be dead.” Mary Ellen Gallegos
“The New Mexico Legislature has essentially been owned by the alcohol industry for a long, long time. It would be nice to now how many legislators have a personal, familial or financial interest in a business which sells alcohol.” Bob White