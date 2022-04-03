Cannabis shoppers rise early to get first dibs on legal weed, April 1
“I’m already hearing that some dispensaries raised their prices for strains that many medical patients buy. It’s not like medical patients have lots of money to get what works for them. It’s not like they got advance warning for the increase in prices either.” Bernadette Gonzales
“I am wondering how the state and businesses can compete with the tax-free cartels?” Peter Romero
“I predict a lot of partying going on this weekend. Please be safe and responsible.” Michael Segura
Cannabis use is legal, but not in public; apartments may ban consumption, March 31
“Same in Las Vegas, Nevada. It shows laziness on lawmakers’ part. They know most people there are on vacation and even offer free rides to the dispensary and back — but you can’t smoke in public, which means hotels, which is where everyone’s staying. But, you’re gonna blame the individual?” Paul John Gardecki
“I was a hotel in New Mexico and the entire lobby smelled of weed. I saw the receptionist smoking weed at the lobby’s back door. I see this behavior everywhere — no self-control, even at jobs.” Robertson Tirado
