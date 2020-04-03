Governor plans to release some nonviolent inmates amid virus, April 2
“Seal off the jails NOW. Keep all prisoners in lockup where they belong. If people want them let out, then they should volunteer to have all of these bad apples stay in their own homes with their kids and spouses.” Brad Doubles
“Convicted dangerous criminals? Where on earth do you get your data? The vast majority of inmates are nonviolent offenders with drug, alcohol and mental problems. If we treated the real problems rather than just warehousing humans, the jails would be empty.” Sojourner of Truth
“Thank you Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — we need you to do this now. Glad you are listening and will be acting to protect all lives. Now what we need is for ICE to do the same with detention centers.” Nahum Ward-Lev
“Absolutely idiotic! This is how to promote complete anarchy.” Ellen Marshall
“It seems like a bad idea, especially when there are so many people who are vulnerable at home and so many closed businesses right now that are already getting broken into all across the state.” JA McLaughlin
“Wish these governors would let them stay at their house upon release.” Donna Stujenske
“Fine. But make sure they have a place to stay.” Ann Singer
