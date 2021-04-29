Report: Santa Fe evictions continue despite moratoriums, April 27
“Small-minded, little, ignorant people — and I’m not talking so much about the owners of these piece-of-crap properties — it’s also the people who think poor people need to be kicked out of where they’re living. Well, where do you think these families and individuals have to go? So, more homeless people on the street; that’s what we don’t need.” Atinae Morjavia
“Don’t pay your bill? They deserve to be evicted. The government has paid out enough money to everyone that rent should have been paid. Instead, people went on shopping sprees and wasted that money. The owners of the properties shouldn’t have to forgo their income because their renters are not willing to go back to work.” Sean Sierra
“Mortgages, repairs, insurance and taxes still have to be paid on these properties. Is the government helping homeowners, too, other than a foreclosure moratorium?” Andrew Sharpless
“I’m here for the ignorant comments from people who act like they’ve never needed help or struggled in their lives.” Andi Salazar
“How about lower your ridiculous rent prices? This city isn’t made out of gold.” Ashley Castañeda
“There are a ton of places hiring, so it’s really becoming a nonissue — either work and pay your rent or don’t and stay at Pete’s until [Mayor Alan] Webber builds you an apartment on the taxpayer dime.” Ryan Montoya
“If there is a God, he regrets making the people saying their fellow human beings deserve to be homeless just for missing a few bills and falling in hard times.” June Holaday
“Many people forced out of work have been receiving unemployment for over a year. In many cases they made more on unemployment than when working. There is no excuse for not paying rent. … Landlords have mortgage payments, too, you know.” Vicki Martinez
