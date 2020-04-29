Weatherman’s path to the Senate all cloudy now, Ringside Seat, April 28
“I don’t share [Mark] Ronchetti’s politics, but I liked him as a weatherman. I haven’t heard him speak as a candidate for the Senate, but hitching his wagon to Trump would be a fatal flaw, deal-killer act that should doom him to defeat. Trump must go. Now would be better. He will do much more damage between now and January 20, 2021. More people will die because of Trump. Sorry, Ronchetti.” Dottie Butler
“I’m sick to death of these two-faced Republicans who will shift their philosophy on a dime in order to garner votes. They are all Trumpian enablers that allow this corrupt and deluded President to commit unforgivable errors in judgment.” Charles W. Rodriguez
“Wrongchetti. I suppose it’s easier for a politician to play weatherman than a weatherman to play politician. Trump would’ve made a good TV weatherman.” Patrick Brockwell
“It is OK for Ronchetti to dislike certain aspects of Trump’s personality but support him as our duly elected President who got the country back to work with a very strong economy before the virus.” Richard Reinders
