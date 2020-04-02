Getting ready for outbreak’s peak in New Mexico, April 1
“Is the cure going to be worse than the disease? This question will challenge our sanity, our freedom, as well as our humanity. … With the advent of computers and the internet we have been conditioned for instant results. I am concerned that once COVID-19 cases are on a downturn and we are cleared to continue socializing, that it may return with a vengeance.” Joseph Tafoya
“So far, in diverse nations, the degree to which the coronavirus pandemic spreads varies directly with the extent to which the threat of COVID-19 is taken seriously and acted upon quickly and comprehensively. … The bottom line for individuals is: If you maintain enough physical distance from others, the virus cannot spread to you.” Robert Christie
“Please, governor and medical staff, let no medical professional undertake the care of a COVID-19 patient or suspected COVID-19 patient without [proper] personal protection equipment. Medical staff must think of COVID-19 as if it were as toxic as Ebola.” Augustin de la Sierra
“Over 1,000 people died in this country yesterday. The previous record was 504, just one day earlier. Those are facts. And those facts lead to predictions that help states prepare for what’s coming.” Jennier O’Gara Gillmore
“For all the people posting here that think it is fake news, etc. I don’t really care what you think, as long as you are staying at home. This will impact all of us at some point, and it’s the naysayers who will hurt us all.” Mary Young Kushnir
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.