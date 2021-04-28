Santa Fe man charged in Capitol riot, April 22
“I think we are missing the point here. All 800 to 1,000 individuals who crossed the police barriers must be held to account. It is not good enough to say, ‘Well, [Donald] Trump is no longer in the White House, so let bygones be bygones.’ This was an organized attempt to overthrow the government.” William Mee
“Matthew Martin harmed no one. He entered a building, took some selfies and then walked back out. No one was harmed by the stroll Matt took that day. But the state is pretending to be injured and will not rest until it has destroyed his life.” Tom Hyland
“He acted with intent to stop the government from functioning. That is terrorism. Don’t like it, don’t do it. It’s pretty easy not to do, honestly.” Zach Miller
“Lock him up with the Cowboy wannabe from down south!” Carolyn DM
“Riots have been taking place in Portland for years, so where’s the outrage there? Spare me the righteous indignation. So this man is from Santa Fe, OK. Let’s move on.” Katherine Martinez
“If I may, roughly 74 million voted for Trump. Although I feel it less and less, I’m surprised that people are surprised at how many voted for him, support him, support the ideals he promoted/promotes. Truth is, he was merely a lightning rod, a willing messenger. It’s not just rich, bigoted, white, male, etc., etc., in his base; a lot of Hispanics I went to high school in the ‘80s have latched onto what they see as machismo, patriotism, pro law enforcement and, of course, the good old days of misogyny and patriarchy.” Mark Orti
