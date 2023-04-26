Affordable housing developer objects to Agua Fría village annexation plan, April 18
“Homewise [is] going to challenge the petition? I’ll come back with more. Really community focused, aren’t they? Seems like they only have one motive — money.” Jared O’Shell
“One thing’s for certain — the housing crisis will not be solved by bypassing the very people impacted by the solutions, again and again and again. Old Pecos Trail, South Meadows, Agua Fría Village and Area 1B — the list goes on and on. Please stop calling disenfranchised citizens ‘NIMBYs’ because we want government and developers (nonprofit and for-profit alike) to involve us from the beginning in their planning.” Joseph Banard
“Thank you for your post. I’m highly skeptical of Homewise’s supposed nonprofit status, and I’m in complete sympathy with the residents of this area. I’m tired of the city touting ‘affordable housing’ as a justification for its actions. All anyone has to do is look around at the speculative housing popping up with seeming disregard for quality of life within the city limits. Can you blame residents for not wanting more of the same?” Cynthia Lamb
“Exclusionary zoning is so lame. The city being slow and ineffective is very frustrating. How did Homewise, executing its very important mission, become an enemy here?” Jordan Young