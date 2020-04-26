Grants mayor urges stores to reopen, in face of governor’s orders, April 23
“All politicians should not receive pay during this time. Maybe then they would face reality.” Judith Williams
“‘The governor treats us like we’re stupid. We’re not stupid.’ Yes you are.” T.K. Hicks
“They can’t pay bills with no income coming in. They can’t rely on the government to bail them out because the government has had a severe reduction in income and they money will run out eventually.” Robert Dennis
“Why doesn’t everyone go tell your privileged situations to the pueblo people?” Craig Carlton
“Wow! First of all I am floored by this virus and the impact across the world. I am not speaking about economics or my Bill of Rights, I am referring the all of the souls that have been lost. No argument or comment in any of these forums can justify any of these deaths.” Angel Ortiz
“There’s a great deal of intel to learn from this experience and 99.9 percent of the masses don’t seem to be learning it. There are some who do not need masks (but eye masks would help from all the wardrobe malfunctioning going on) and we are not sick nor will be sick. I applaud the mayor for understanding our rights and moving forward. When we give up our rights, we lose them. It’s that simple.” Emma Spring
“We should all be wearing our masks when we are out in public, not just for ourselves but to protect each other. It’s a minor inconvenience. Studies show that when two people are interacting and both are wearing masks the probability for transmission can reduce to below 5 percent as opposed to 75 percent when only one is covered and higher if neither are covered. … I will do my part to protect you and your loved ones when I am out in public.” John Martinez
